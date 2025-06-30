Kareena Kapoor says Randhir Kapoor-Babita decided to ‘spend old age holding hands together’ after years of separation

Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, separated in 1988 but never filed for divorce. After that, Babita had been the primary parent to Kareena and Karisma. Now, in an interview with Mojo Story, Kareena revealed that her parents have decided to spend their old age together after being apart for years. Kareena Kapoor expresses happiness about Randhir Kapoor and Babita deciding to stay together again.

Kareena Kapoor reveals Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor have decided to live together again

Kareena spoke about her parents' unconventional family and said, "Everyone’s parents are the best parents in the world. And my parents are the best parents in the world. Now, they have decided to just spend their old age holding hands together because that’s where their journey started, and that’s exactly where they are together."

Kareena Kapoor on Randhir-Babita getting back together

Kareena further expressed her feelings about Randhir and Babita's decision to stay together again and said, “That is something that has come a full circle for Karisma and me, which is absolutely, it’s like a divine kind of intervention which has happened. Individually, I think both of them have been wonderful because I mean my father has always supported whatever I wanted to do in my life. They were very supportive."

Kareena spoke about how she and Karisma carried the Kapoor legacy forward and revealed that her father, Randhir, also appreciated Babita for allowing them to grow and letting them make an impact with their performances.

Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor's relationship

Randhir married actor Babita in 1971. The couple met during their early days in the film industry and fell in love while working together in films like Kal Aaj Aur Kal. However, their relationship faced challenges due to differences over career choices. Babita stepped away from acting after marriage, as was expected at the time. Later, in 1988, Babita separated from Randhir and moved out with her daughters. Despite living separately for decades, the couple never divorced. Randhir and Babita remained on cordial terms and were often seen together at family events and celebrations, reflecting mutual respect and affection despite their estrangement.

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming movie

Kareena will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar's film Daayra. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. Sharing her excitement about the film, Kareena wrote on Instagram, "As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”