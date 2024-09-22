Kareena Kapoor says she has worked ‘more’ after her marriage, becoming a mother

Kareena Kapoor is celebrating a milestone in her career, for completing 25 years in Bollywood. In an interview with Fever FM, the actor shared how everyone told her not to get married and that it will end her career. But that did not deter her, as Kareena proclaimed that she has worked more after getting married and giving birth to her two kids, Taimur and Jeh. (Also read: Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan wish Kareena Kapoor on 44th birthday: ‘Work or play, no one does it better’) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have been married for over a decade now.(PTI)

What Kareena said

During the interview, Kareena talked about two of her most iconic roles- Poo from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum and Geet from Jab We Met. She said, “Poo and Geet were so lovable. That's why people believed that's me because she was as true as anyone. Poo was so confident even while walking with two different shoes… saying that it was couture! Geet was also someone who loved herself, loved life… who didn't think that if I run away what would happen. In some way I am a little bit like that because I have also done what I want, in my life. People like to see that connectivity… People were like, ‘Don’t get married! Your career will be over!' I was like, ‘Okay if my career is over so be it!’ I have worked more after marriage! After having children! So I think it is about taking up the challenge, believing in yourself and going against the tide.”

More details

Kareena and Saif Ali Khan married on October 16, 2012 in Mumbai, after years of dating. He was earlier married to actor Amrita Singh. They parted ways in 2004. Saif and Amrita have two children Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Saif and Kareena have two sons – Taimur Ali Khan (born in 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born in 2021).

Kareena was last seen in The Buckingham Murders, a suspense thriller directed by Hansal Mehta. Fans will see her next in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles.