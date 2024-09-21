Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan wish Kareena Kapoor on 44th birthday: ‘Work or play, no one does it better’

Karisma shares childhood photos

The photos were from a birthday party when both Karisma and Kareena were kids. The pictures also featured their parents--Randhir Kapoor and Babita among others. She captioned the post, "Celebrating you always from 4th to 44th together forever. Happy birthday to the best sister love you mostest. (Don’t miss mother and daughter’s Lady Di inspired hairstyle)."

Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Soha Ali Khan wish Kareena

Ajay Devgn shared a photo with Kareena on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happy birthday, Kareena! Stay fierce, stay fab!" Akshay Kumar, too, posted a photo with Kareena on his Instagram Stories. He said, "Only 'good newz' and great laughs with you. Happy birthday Bebo, wishing you the best always @kareenakapoorkhan." Sonam Kapoor shared a picture with the actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Kareena."

Masaba Gupta posted a photo from one of Kareena's photoshoots. She wrote, "Happy happy birthday @kareenakapoorkhan. No one like you." Athiya Shetty re-shared a post featuring Kareena. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the most iconic and beautiful @kareenakapoorkhan." Vivek Oberoi posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) from their film Omkara. he wrote, “Happy bday Bebo! Older, wiser and just as gorgeous as ever! Loads of love always! #KareenaKapoorKhan #Omkara.”

Soha Ali Khan also posted a carousel of old pictures with Kareena on Instagram. She wrote, "Whether it's work or play, no one does it better than you @kareenakapoorkhan. Happy birthday, Bebo bhabhi (sister-in-law). Love always." On Friday evening, Kareena posted her photos on the social media platform and wrote, "Bringing in my birthday." Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Happy birthday, Bebo."

Kareena's films

Kareena's birthday is set to be a significant milestone, especially as 2024 marks an exciting year for her. In addition to the recent release of her film, The Buckingham Murders, directed by Hansal Mehta, the actor will soon star in Singham Again, slated for release in November. This action-packed film, directed by Rohit Shetty, features a star-studded ensemble including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh.