Kareena Kapoor wants to show her and Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met over Saif Ali Khan's Omkara to her sons

Kareena Kapoor says her kids – Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan– haven't seen any of her movies. She has one film in mind that she wants to show to her children at the ongoing film festival organised by PVR to celebrate her 25-year long career in the movies. (Also Read – Kareena Kapoor recalls how Saif Ali Khan overshadowed her at Omkara screening: ‘I called everyone to praise me but…') Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's Jab We Met has re-released in cinemas

What Kareena said

When Kareena was asked at the launch of the film festival which film she'd like to introduce her filmography to her sons with, she said, “I think if I'm going to ask everyone, they're going to say Jab We Met. Omkara would be a bit shocking for them to see, with their father (Saif Ali Khan) in it. So I think Jab We Met. They haven't started watching that. So I think maybe let's start with that.”

About Jab We Met and Omkara

Omkara (2006) is a Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello, directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Kareena played Dolly Mishra (Desdemona) in the film, a character who's killed by her husband (Ajay Devgn) at the end of he film. Her now-husband Saif played the iconic villain Langda Tyagi in the movie.

Jab We Met (2007) is a romantic comedy directed by Imtiaz Ali. It stared Kareena opposite her then-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor. The film turned out to be a hit and Kareena's character of Geet became a cult figure. Kareena confessed at the festival launch that she didn't expect much of Jab We Met since it didn't have any big names attached and was only Imtiaz's second movie.

She had her hopes high on Vijay Krishna Acharya's action comedy Tashan, for which she was shooting simultaneously. She also got the infamous ‘zero figure’ for that movie, which also starred Saif, Akshay Kumar, and Anil Kapoor, and was produced by Yash Raj Films. However, it bombed at the box office. Kareena and Saif started dating on its sets.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in 2012, and became parents to Taimur and Jeh in 2016 and 2021 respectively. Kareena will be next seen in Singham Again this Diwali.