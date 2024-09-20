Kareena Kapoor recalls how Saif Ali Khan overshadowed her at Omkara screening: ‘I called everyone to praise me but…'

PVR is hosting a film festival to honour Kareena Kapoor's 25 years in the movies. Her 2006 film, Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara, is part of the line-up. At the launch of the festival, the actor recalled how she invited a lot of directors at the trial of the film back in 2006 because she was confident she'd be praised the most. But her now-husband Saif Ali Khan stole the show. (Also Read – The Buckingham Murders box office collection day 7: Kareena Kapoor film takes India total to nearly ₹8 crore) Kareena Kapoor says Saif Ali Khan stole the show at Omkara screening

Kareena recalls Omkara trial

“I had a trial and I called everybody. It's such a good performance so I called all the directors, from Mani Ratnam to everyone. I wanted to call all the directors and show them this film because I'd done really well in the film. So I had this trial, and everybody was there, of course Vishal and Koko (Konkona Sensharma) and Vivek (Oberoi), and Saif was also there. I was excited that they're gonna watch me as Desdemona (Othello character from which her Omkara role was adapted). Shakespeare didn't write too many female characters. So Dolly Mishra was such a special character,” Kareena recalled at the launch event in Mumbai.

Saif stole the show

“In the interval, everyone came out and said, ‘You’re really nice, really nice. We loved everyone. Saif was amazing.' And then the movie ended. And everyone was like, ‘(Gasps) You were fab, but where’s Saif, where's Saif?' I was like, ‘What is happening? I called everyone to praise me and suddenly, everyone has just flocked to Saif.’ I have to credit a lot of my films to my co-actors. Actors bounce off each other's energies. In great films like Jab We Met and Omkara, we've always bounced off each other's energies. Whether it was Aamir (Khan) in 3 Idiots, you also need to take from them. So I also want to take this opportunity to thank all my actors in all these wonderful films. Without them, none of these films would be what they are, whether it's Jab We Met, Omkara, or Asoka (co-starring Shah Rukh Khan)."

Omkara, a Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's play Othello, also starred Ajay Devgn, Naseeruddin Shah, and Bipasha Basu. Kareena and Saif starred in that movie together, much before they began dating in 2007 and got married in 2012. Meanwhile, Kareena will be next seen in Singham Again and Saif will star in Devara: Part 1.