Kareena Kapoor shares a surprise hug with Shabana Azmi, says 'I won’t leave you alone' at Mumbai event

For the evening, Kareena looked stunning in a maroon off-the-shoulder, floor-length gown, styled with statement jewellery and classic makeup. Shabana exuded elegance in a pink sari paired with a contrasting blue blouse, keeping her look graceful. In the clip, Kareena notices that Shabana is waiting for her car. Concerned, she walked up to her, gave her a warm hug. She asked about the delay and said, “I won’t leave you alone.” The two spoke briefly as they waited together. However, Kareena was soon informed that her own car was blocking traffic outside the venue. Before stepping away, she once again checked whether Shabana would be comfortable on her own, then left to ease traffic.

A gracious moment between Kareena Kapoor and Shabana Azmi unfolded at a recent Mumbai industry gathering, which also featured Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal, Ishaan Khatter, and Imtiaz Ali. The interaction was simple and unassuming, but it reflected warmth and mutual respect.

Kareena and Shabana's upcoming work On the work front, Kareena is set to star in the upcoming Daayra, which also features actor Prithviraj Sukumaran. Daayra is an investigative crime drama directed by Meghna Gulzar, who is known for her layered storytelling.

The film explores the complex relationship between crime, punishment and justice, delving into the moral grey areas that surface when a single incident disrupts multiple lives. The narrative is said to examine how society perceives guilt and accountability, raising uncomfortable yet necessary questions about the judicial system and human conscience.

Shabana’s next major project is the emotional drama Imaginary Rain, directed by Vikas Khanna and based on his own book, in which she stars alongside Prateik Smita Patil in a narrative centred on food, family and deep emotional connections.

She is also part of the ensemble cast of the thriller Awarapan 2, which reunites her with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani, directed by Nitin Kakkar and scheduled for release on April 3, 2026.