Kareena Kapoor shares Aamir Khan's unseen pic from Laal Singh Chaddha on his birthday: 'Will never be another like you'

Kareena Kapoor Khan marked Aamir Khan's birthday with a never-before-seen picture of Aamir Khan from their upcoming movie Laal Singh Chaddha. In the picture, Aamir sported a salt-and-pepper and wore a turban on his head. A measuring tape hung around his shoulder while he was in between a hearty chat.

Kareena shared the picture and wrote, "Happy birthday my Lal...(heart emojis) There will never be another like you...(balloon emojis) Can’t wait for people to see the magic you have done in this diamond of a film."

Laal Singh Chaddha is a remake of the 1994 hit Hollywood film, Forrest Gump. Aamir steps into the shoes of Tom Hanks in the movie. Aamir stars opposite Kareena for the second time after 3 Idiots. Kareena and Aamir began the filming of the movie in 2019, in Punjab. Both their looks were released soon after the movie's filming kicked off. After a sizable shoot took place, the filming came to a standstill owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. The actors resumed filming after the lockdown eased.

Kareena and Aamir were seen filming in New Delhi. Fans shared videos of a young-looking Aamir on the sets in between a shot. At the time, Kareena was also pregnant with her second child, who she and Saif Ali Khan welcomed in February 2021.

Speaking with Mid-Day in 2019, Kareena said how she gave the first audition of her career for this film. "I wouldn’t have agreed to do this for anyone except Aamir. He is a genius, and he would want to do the best for his film. If he asked me to audition, it is only because he knew I was perfect for the part. But he wanted to be sure of what he was seeing in me. There’s science to that decision,” she said.

“He wanted me to read two scenes with him. The minute I did the reading, I knew I had bagged the part. I have an amazing chemistry with Aamir that comes alive [on screen] the minute we get together," she added.

