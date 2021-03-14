Happy birthday Aamir Khan: When he talked about being ‘very unlucky in love’
- Aamir Khan, who is now married to Kiran Rao, was once 'very unlucky in love'. He revealed that his early experiences with love did not go very well and he was 'rejected' the first three times.
Aamir Khan has been happily married to Kiran Rao for over a decade and a half now but there was a time when he considered himself ‘very unlucky in love’. He once revealed that the first three times he confessed his love to someone, he was rejected.
During an appearance on Komal Nahta’s talk show, Starry Nights, Aamir talked about falling in love for the first time when he was just 10 or 11 years old. On his 56th birthday, here is revisiting his early experiences with love.
“I kind of fell in love for the first time when I was about 10 or 11. It was silent love, one-sided love but I was madly in love with this girl. I couldn’t express, no way! I was a very shy person,” he said. On being asked if she was aware of his feelings for her, he said, “I don’t think so.” He revealed that he met the girl afterwards too but never told her about his feelings, as he did not ‘have the courage’.
Aamir said that back in the day, he had poor fortune in the pursuit of romantic relationships. “Actually, I was very unlucky in love, early on. I remember, the first three times, I was rejected. After the third time, I was like, ‘This is not working for me.’ It was not until I was 16 or something that I finally met a girl who also liked me,” he said.
Also read | Aamir Khan on how he fell for Kiran Rao after divorce with Reena Dutta: ‘In that moment of trauma, her phone came’
Aamir was previously married to his neighbour, Reena Dutta, and has two children, Junaid and Ira, with her. After 16 years of marriage, they got divorced in 2002. He found love again in Kiran and married her in 2005. They have a son, Azad, together.
On the work front, Aamir will be seen next in Advait Chandan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he plays the titular role. The film, which also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, is an official remake of the Hollywood hit Forrest Gump.
