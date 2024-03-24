Kareena Kapoor shares BTS pictures with Tabu from Crew set ahead of release; Rhea Kapoor spots Diljit Dosanjh

Kareena Kapoor is doing a countdown for the release of her upcoming film Crew. The actor took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from behind the scenes with her co-star Tabu. Soon Rhea Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor also commented on her post. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor vacations in Tanzania amid Crew promotions: ‘Waiting for 29th March like’) Kareena Kapoor in the new BTS pictures from the shoot.

Kareena shares new BTS pics

In the first picture, Kareena is seen sitting on a jeep with Tabu, while it seems that is for a shot on the open road. Both Kareena and Tabu were in black outfits, and kept their hair untied. In the next picture, Kareena gave a glimpse of her outfit. Another shot had Kareena posing with a trolley in her hand. In the caption, Kareena wrote: “Sundowner with my #Crew (sunset emoticon). ” She also added the hashtags BTS and 5 days to go.

Rhea Kapoor, who is one of the producers of Crew, wrote: “Eye spy @diljitdosanjh” Indeed, there was Diljit in one of the pictures as well. He stood a little afar, in a white shirt and black trousers. Meanwhile, Arjun Kapoor commented, "Prakash ka chaata (umbrella) is ever present!"

More details

In Crew, Tabu, Kareena, and Kriti play the roles of "bad**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has been doing everything to grab eyeballs. The trailer promised a madcap adventurous ride with the three air hostesses after they find a passenger hiding gold plates under his shirt. The film will also feature Diljit Dosanjh in a lead role and Kapil Sharma in a cameo appearance.

The songs from the album, Naina and Ghagra have also become a hit with the listeners. According to the official synopsis, Crew is a story about three women, who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, destiny leads them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies. Helmed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film will be releasing in theatres on March 29, 2024.

