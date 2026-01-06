Kareena Kapoor relaxes by fireplace, steps out, clicks cute selfies during vacation; Taimur, Jeh make cameo in new pics

Actor Kareena Kapoor has shared a bunch of new photos from her vacation amid snow-covered mountains abroad. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Kareena posted the pictures, which also featured her sons--Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. Kareena Kapoor posted a carousel of photos on her Instagram.

Kareena Kapoor shares pics from her vacation

Kareena, in the photos, wore many outfits and clicked selfies both outdoors as well as indoors. In a photo, she was seen seated at a table inside a restaurant. The actor held masks in front of her face as she posed for the camera. In another photo, Kareena gave a glimpse of how she relaxed near a fireplace.

Taimur, Jeh make cameo appearances in Kareena's post

She also posted a picture of snow-covered houses as seen from her stay. In a photo, Kareena's son Taimur was seen feasting on his meal. In another picture, he carried his skateboard and helmet as he entered a building. Jeh was seen standing next to his mother in a few pictures. All of them were clad in winter outfits.

Internet in love with Kareena's post

Kareena didn't caption the post but added blue heart and snowflake emojis. Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Sonakshi Sinha liked the post. Reacting to the photos, a fan said, "Finally, you know I was waiting for this beautiful post." A person wrote, "You are the ruling heart, queen." A comment read, "Beautiful, super gorgeous, lovely, awesome." An Instagram user commented, "My princess, how I adore you!" Kareena, her husband-actor Saif Ali Khan and their two sons travelled outside the country for a holiday.

About Kareena's next film

Kareena recently wrapped up filming for Daayra, an upcoming investigative crime thriller directed by Meghna Gulzar. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film, jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, is slated for a theatrical release in 2026. Daayra explores how a disturbing act can trigger equal and opposite reactions, shaping public opinion and raising complex moral questions.

The film delves into the grey areas of justice and truth, encouraging audiences to reflect rather than offering easy answers, according to the press release. Daayra tells a story that will compel viewers to reflect on society and its institutions. With filming now complete, the film has entered the post-production phase.