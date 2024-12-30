Kareena Kapoor shares pics of Taimur from skiing session in Switzerland, laughs at Jeh's antics. See here

Kareena shares Taimur, Jeh's pics from Switzerland

In the photos, Taimur is seen all decked up in a red and green outfit as he stood outdoors wearing his ski gear. Kareena captioned the post, "Mera beta (my son) (red heart emoji)." In another picture, Taimur is seen looking at the ground, Kareena captioned it, "Don't ask me if I ski! I take my sons pictures (red heart and laughing emojis) someone needs to (star emoji)."

Another photo showed Jeh lying on the snow crying. He was dressed in a black outfit and a red helmet. Kareena wrote, "Meanwhile...(speak-no-evil monkey and laughing emojis)." Jeh curled up as he closed his eyes in another picture. Here, too, he lay on the snow. Kareena wrote, "Does this count as skiing? (laughing face emoji)."

Kareena posted a bunch of pictures from Taimur and Jeh's skiing session.

About Kareena's current vacation

On Christmas, Kareena and Saif Ali Khan surprised their sons with special gifts. Kareena took to Instagram and gave fans a sneak peek into her Christmas celebrations abroad. "Sorry was too busy enjoying my day. Love and happiness people. Keep searching for magic," Kareena captioned the post.

About Kareena's family

Kareena tied the knot with Saif in 2012. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006). It t was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. Saif and Kareena have two sons--Tamir (born in 2016) and Jeh born in 2021. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena's last film

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again, an action film directed by Rohit Shetty. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Jackie Shroff.