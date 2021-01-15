Kareena Kapoor shares son Taimur's pic as he plays with his friends. See here

IND USA
Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new photo of her son Taimur.
Kareena Kapoor has shared an unseen picture of son Taimur Ali Khan with his friends on Instagram. The photo shows Taimur and two other little boys playing together.
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a new photo of her son Taimur and a couple of his friends. The photo shows the young boy playing with a balloon dolphin, riding it like a horse while his two friends sit behind him.

Kareena posted the photo to wish one of the little boys, named Shivaan, on his birthday. "Happy birthday dear Shivaan, big hug to you," she wrote.

Picture shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Kareena is currently pregnant with her second child and is expected to deliver the baby this month. She and Saif Ali Khan got married in 2012 and welcomed Taimur into their lives in 2016.

Recently, Kareena spoke about working through her pregnancy in a Bombay Times interview. “There has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”

She was last seen in 2019's Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. Her next release will be Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan. She has already finished her portion of shoot for the movie. It is based on Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright.

