Kareena Kapoor shares Taimur's funny reaction after she stopped paparazzi from clicking kids: ‘Why can’t they click me?'

Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have always been among the few celebrity couples who never hid their children’s faces from the paparazzi. However, things changed when Saif was attacked by an intruder in January this year, after which Kareena requested the paparazzi not to photograph their kids. In a recent podcast with Soha Ali Khan, Kareena revealed Taimur’s hilarious reaction to her decision. Kareena Kapoor recalls Taimur being upset after she asked paparazzi not to click him.

Kareena Kapoor on raising kids in paparazzi culture

Kareena spoke about not growing up in a paparazzi culture and explained how she tries to protect her sons as they grow up in an era of constant public attention. She said, “I have to be thick-skinned, and there’s no other way out. Because if you give in to the toxicity of all of this and get into it, it only feeds it more. So I have to pull back. Luckily, the children are not yet exposed to Instagram and Twitter. They are being photographed, and they understand that their parents are famous.”

Kareena Kapoor on Taimur's reaction to her stopping paparazzi from clicking him

When asked if her sons ever questioned why strangers constantly take their pictures with big cameras, Kareena replied, “Jeh doesn’t ask. But Tim got used to being clicked, and when I told the paparazzi not to take the kids’ photos, Tim asked me, ‘Why did you ask them not to click me?’ I said, because you’re not a star. He said, ‘But they’re clicking you na, why can’t they click me?’ I said, That’s because I’m famous, you’re just my son. Now he’s figured it out. He’s calculating that basically, he’ll have to become like Lionel Messi or Virat Kohli to get famous. So I told him, you think about how you want to become famous. But now, he’s not bothered anymore.”

Taimur Ali Khan, the elder son of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, has been one of the most talked-about celebrity kids since his birth on 20 December 2016. He became a media sensation, with his adorable looks and playful expressions winning the hearts of fans and photographers alike. He was often photographed on his way to and from school and became known for cheerfully waving at the paparazzi. His popularity grew so much that Taimur dolls even began selling in the market.

Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film

Kareena is all set to share the screen with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming crime drama Daayra. The film went on floors in September this year and is expected to release in 2026. Sharing her excitement about the project, Kareena said, “I cannot wait to work with one of the finest directors we have, @meghnagulzar, and alongside the magnificent @therealprithvi, whose work I deeply admire. To my dream team, #Daayra, let’s do this.”