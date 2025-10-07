Saif Ali Khan disagrees with Akshay Kumar that ‘wives are high-maintenance’: I love you but I don't live with you

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar are all set to reunite on the talk show Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle. The new promo shows Akshay and Saif teasing Twinkle and debating whether husbands or wives are more high-maintenance. Their fun and cheeky banter is hard to miss. Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan grace Kajol and Twinkle's talk show.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

The promo begins with Kajol asking Twinkle how it feels to interview her husband Akshay for the first time. To this, Twinkle responds, “I interrogate him all the time,” leaving Saif and Kajol in splits. This is followed by Akshay asking, “Who all think husbands are high-maintenance?” While Akshay and Saif initially agree that wives are high-maintenance and stand in the red box, Saif quickly changes his stance and joins Twinkle and Kajol instead.

When Akshay tries to stop him, Saif says, “Listen, I love you, but I don’t live with you,” hinting that he suddenly remembered how his wife Kareena Kapoor might react to his answer. This leaves Kajol and Twinkle laughing uncontrollably. Later, Akshay quips, “My luck changed after I married Twinkle,” to which Saif adds, “But your luck was good even before.” Akshay then stares at Saif, prompting Saif to joke, “Oh, I shouldn’t have said that. Of course.” Their playful exchange makes it clear Akshay’s comment was tongue-in-cheek.

About Two Much With Kajol and Twinkle

Kajol and Twinkle kicked off the talk show with Salman Khan and Aamir Khan as their first guests. The show features fun and nostalgic conversations with celebrities, followed by entertaining games. The second episode featured Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, who reunited on screen after a long time. Now, Akshay and Saif are set to grace the upcoming episode of the talk show, which will stream on Prime Video this Thursday.

Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming movie

Saif and Akshay are currently busy shooting for their upcoming film Haiwaan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film is reportedly a Hindi remake of the 2016 Malayalam movie Oppam, which originally starred Mohanlal. Akshay is said to be playing the villain in the film. Haiwaan marks Akshay and Saif’s reunion after 17 years — the duo last shared screen space in Tashan (2008). The film is expected to be released in 2026.