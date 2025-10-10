Saif Ali Khan shares real story behind ‘unplanned’ tattoo of Kareena Kapoor's name on his arm: ‘Wanted something subtle’

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s love story began on a film set, and later, Saif famously tattooed her name on his arm. However, during his recent appearance on Twinkle Khanna and Kajol’s talk show, Saif revealed that he never actually intended to get Kareena’s name tattooed and recalled how it all happened. Saif Ali Khan shares the story behind getting Kareena Kapoor's name tattooed on his arm.

Why Saif Ali Khan got Kareena Kapoor's name tattooed on his arm

While discussing how Twinkle and he got married, Akshay Kumar pointed at Saif and said, “There was an astrologer who predicted his marriage to Kareena, and she (Twinkle) was also there to see it.” Twinkle added, “We were all there when this was going on, and you went ahead and got her name tattooed on your arm. That was a bit reckless.”

Saif then explained the story behind the tattoo and said, “I was pretty sure that this is it, in that sense. See, I wanted a tattoo, and I decided that I was going to get one on my shoulder. I was wondering what I should get, and I was talking to her about it. Before I knew it, I had got a tattoo of her full name on my arm. I actually wanted something subtle on my shoulder.”

About Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s relationship

Saif and Kareena first met on the sets of Tashan in 2008, where their friendship gradually blossomed into love. At the time, Kareena was at the peak of her career, while Saif was already an established actor with two children from his previous marriage to Amrita Singh. Saif revealed that they used to go for long walks, during which Kareena would often ask him about his perspective on love.

Their relationship soon became the talk of the town, especially after Saif openly declared his love by getting a tattoo of Kareena’s name on his forearm. After five years of dating, the couple tied the knot on 16 October 2012, in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. They now have two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, who often make headlines for their adorable appearances.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming work

Saif will next be seen in Priyadarshan’s upcoming film Haiwaan. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, with Saif playing the antagonist. It is currently in production and is expected to be released in 2026.

Kareena, on the other hand, will next appear in Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. The project marks Kareena’s 68th film and is said to be a gripping crime-drama thriller. Co-written by Yash and Sima along with Meghna Gulzar, the film is currently under production.