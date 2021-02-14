Kareena Kapoor showers Valentine's Day love on Saif Ali Khan's moustache and Taimur's pout. See pics
Kareena Kapoor has shared two cute new posts on the occasion of Valentine's Day on Sunday. The posts include her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son Taimur.
Sharing a throwback picture of herself and Saif, Kareena said that she loves him despite his 'moustache'. "I have loved you despite this moustache... my forever Valentine," she wrote with the post. In the picture, Kareena is seen in a black sweater and white scarf, getting a cuddle from Saif. He is seen in a plaid shirt with a dark scarf, and a perfectly trimmed moustache.
The second picture shows Taimur running around while making a pout, something his mother is famous for. He is wearing a blue shirt, a souvenir brought from Sydney. "Not because you pout like me... but you are my eternal Valentine, my heartbeat," she wrote with the photo.
Kareena and Saif met on the sets of their film Tashan and got married in 2012. They welcomed Taimur into their lives in 2016. The couple is now expecting their second child in just a couple of days.
Kareena's father Randhir Kapoor had recently told Bollywood Bubble that “she is due around 15th February." Earlier, Saif had revealed that the actor was expected to deliver 'early February'.
Talking about the differences between her two pregnancies, she had told Times Now, “I guess I am more prepared and confident this time around. I was quite nervous and jittery since I was going to turn a mother for the first time. This time around, I am way calmer and thankfully, I am not going berserk yet.”
Kareena was last seen in last year's Angrezi Medium with late Irrfan Khan. She has finished shoot for Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which is up for release later this year. The film is a remake of Hollywood hit, Forrest Gump, which starred Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in the lead.
