Kareena Kapoor, Taimur, Jehangir eat pizza and sandwiches in unseen family pic with Saif Ali Khan from London holiday

An unseen picture of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan having snacks with their sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan, also known as Jeh, has surfaced online. The Khans are reportedly on a family vacation in London and the picture seems to be from one of their recent outings in the city. Also read: Adipurush box office day 5 collection: Prabhas film on a free fall, collects ₹10.8 crore Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan with sons Taimur and Jehangir.

The picture shows Saif in a white T-shirt and red shorts and Kareena in an all blue look. Taimur is seen relishing his sandwich, while Jeh has his eyes on Kareena's pizza slice. The picture was shared on one of Kareena's fan pages. A fan reacted to the picture, commenting, “So cute”. Many showered it with heart emoticons.

Saif Ali Khan in Adipurush

Saif Ali Khan took off for a family vacation, days after the release of his film Adipurush. He plays Lankesh in the Om Raut directorial. He was, however, not a part of the film's promotions headlined by Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, who play Raghava and Janaki, respectively.

Backlash against Adipurush

The film has come under severe criticism for its colloquial language, VFX and lines which did not go down well with the audience. While Saif's performance has been praised in the film, his scenes have been questioned for modernisation and twisting of facts as mentioned in Ramayan. In his review of Adipurush, Ramayan actor Sunil Lahri, known for playing Lakshman on the show, had questioned why Raavan came on a bat and not the Pushpak Vimaan. He had also asked why he was shown beating iron despite being the king of Lanka.

Mukesh Khanna however, took a dig at the casting of Saif in the film. He said, “Om Raut ko Raavan ke liye sirf Saif Ali Khan mila? Isase uncha character industry me rah nahi gaya kya? Raavan kaddavar tha, isko jugaad se banaya. Raavan kam sasta smuggler zyada dikhta hai (Couldn't Om Raut find a better actor than Saif Ali Khan? This one looks less like Raavan and more like a cheap smuggler).”

Kareena's projects

Meanwhile, Kareena has taken a break from the shooting of Rhea Kapoor's The Crew. She was filming this month with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in Mumbai. She also has Hansal Mehta and Sujoy Ghosh's directorials in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON