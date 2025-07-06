Kareena Kapoor takes a dig at Prada over Kolhapuri Chappal stir: ‘Sorry not Prada...’

Actor Kareena Kapoor has playfully chimed in on the Prada-Kolhapuri chappal controversy, saying she would stick to her original leather sandals rather than opt for the luxury brand's version. Kareena is currently enjoying a vacation with her family in the UK.(Instagram)

Kareena takes a dig at Prada

On Sunday, Kareena took to Instagram Stories to take a dig at the ongoing controversy. She posted a picture from her vacation, which shows her feet propped up on a sun lounger, wearing a pair of traditional Kolhapuri chappals with a metallic silver finish.

Through the image, she came forward to support the artisans associated with the traditional art form in India. Kareena added a witty caption to the image that read, “Sorry not Prada…(laughing and punching emoji) but my OG kolapuri (Heart emoji)️.”

With this, she took a dig at luxury brand Prada, proudly flaunting her original Kolhapuri sandals instead of opting for high-end designer footwear.

Kareena's Instagram story.

Kolhapuri chappal in spotlight

The Kolhapuri chappal went global when Italian fashion house Prada debuted its own take on the chappals as part of the Prada's Men's Spring Summer 2025, leading to a stir. Many came forward to slam the brand for failing to acknowledge the traditional craft of making Kolhapuri Chappals or the artisans engaged in it.

Later, the brand admitted that the slippers it featured on the runway were “inspired” by Kolhapuri Chappals, adding that they are committing to initiating a dialogue with representatives of trade and industry engaged in the 800-year-old tradition of making the slippers.

On July 11, Prada will hold a meeting via video conferencing with office-bearers of the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (MACCIA) and artisans. The luxury brand, which has been accused of “cultural appropriation”, is expected to discuss a possible collaboration with Kolhapuri artisans, to explore possibilities of taking the Kolhapuri Chappal to the global market.

Kareena on vacay

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently enjoying a vacation with her family in London. Recently, a video emerged on social media which shows the actor strolling through the city's streets and enjoying the food scene alongside her husband Saif Ali Khan and their sons Taimur and Jeh.