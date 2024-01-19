Kareena Kapoor calls herself 'hysterical mom', wears Taimur's Sports Day medal; Suhana Khan hugs Abram at school event

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's elder son Taimur Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's youngest child AbRam Khan took part in the Sports Day event at their school on Friday. Their family has now shared pictures on Instagram, as both the kids won medals. (Also Read | Kareena's team issues statement about her next project, asks everyone to wait for 'official announcement') Kareena Kapoor with Taimur Ali Khan (L) and Suhana Khan with Abram Khan.

Kareena calls herself 'proud, hysterical mom'

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena posted a selfie as she posed with a friend and Karan Johar. Sharing it, she wrote, "The non-runners but still winners (collision and red heart emojis)." She wore a T-shirt under a half-denim jacket, tights and sneakers. Karan was seen in a black outfit.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

In the next picture, Kareena was seen wearing a medal as she clicked a selfie. She smiled and wrote, "Yes, I'm the mother who wears his medals (heart eye emoji) #Proud Hysterical mom #Bronze is the new gold (heart emoji). Mera beta (my son) (collision emoji). Anyone else do that?"

Kareena shared pictures on Instagram.

Kareena says ‘bronze is the new gold’

Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories and shared a brief video. In it, Kareena was seen still wearing the medal and holding a certificate. Talking to her, Karan asked, "Hey Bebo, did you win a medal?" She smiled and said, "Tim did." Taimur is lovingly called Tim.

Karan then continued, "And? What did he win?" Kareena replied, "Bronze." "And bronze is the?" Karan asked further, and Kareena responded, "New gold." The video ended with Karan saying, "Love it." Karan captioned the video, "Proud mommy" and tagged Kareena. Re-posting it, she wrote, "Over enthu (laughing and collision emojis)." In another clip, Kareena and Taimur were seen returning home. He was seen in his school uniform.

Kareena and Taimur outside their home.

Gauri shares pics of Suhana, AbRam

Gauri Khan too, shared photos of Suhana and AbRam on her Instagram. In the first picture, Suhana smiled and clicked a picture of AbRam, who wasn't in the frame. She opted for a black outfit and accessorised with dark sunglasses and golden earrings. She also carried a mauve bag.

In the next picture, Suhana Khan hugged AbRam who sat in front of her. Both of them smiled and posed for the camera. AbRam had yellow paint marks on his face, resembling whiskers. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, "Lil one at the sports day….Running….Jumping….Throwing and Winning….with his Cheerleader (red heart emoji)."

Suhana's film debut

Suhana recently made her Bollywood debut in The Archies. The film also starred Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. She is yet to announce her next project.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place