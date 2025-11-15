Karisma Kapoor's daughter tells Delhi HC her ‘university fees unpaid for 2 months'; Priya Kapur denies allegations

Amid the ongoing legal dispute over Sunjay Kapur's will, Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor’s daughter, Samaira Kapur, informed the Delhi High Court on Friday that her university fees had been pending to be paid for two months. Priya Kapur denied the allegation, and the court remarked that it did not want the proceedings to become “melodramatic”. Karisma Kapoor's daughter claims her university fees have not been paid for 2 months.

On Friday, the High Court heard arguments on the interim injunction application filed by Karisma Kapoor’s two children, seeking to restrain Priya Kapur from disposing of Sunjay Kapur’s assets. Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for Karisma’s children, claimed that Samira, who is studying in the United States, had her university fees unpaid for two months.

“The children’s estate is with Defendant No. 1 [Priya Kapur], so it is her responsibility. The daughter studying in the US has not received two months’ fees,” Jethmalani argued. He added that, under the matrimonial decree, Sunjay was required to cover the children’s educational and living expenses.

Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, refuted the claims and maintained that all expenses submitted on behalf of Karisma’s children had been duly paid by Priya. Justice Jyoti Singh urged both sides to refrain from bringing such matters before the court. She also directed Senior Advocate Shyel Trehan, who was also representing Priya, to ensure that such issues are handled appropriately going forward.

“I don’t want to spend more than 30 seconds on this. This question should not come before my court again. I don’t want this hearing to become melodramatic. I am placing this responsibility on you [Shyel Trehan]. This point should not arise again,” the judge said. The Delhi High Court will resume hearing the matter on 19 November.

About the dispute over Sunjay Kapur's estate

Karisma Kapoor’s former husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on 12 June after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London. Following his death, Karisma’s children, Samira and Kiaan, filed a case against Sunjay’s widow and their stepmother, Priya Kapur, accusing her of forging his will. They claimed that Sunjay had “repeatedly assured” them of their share in his estate, which they say is missing from the final document. The case is currently being heard in the Delhi High Court, with both sides levelling serious allegations against each other.