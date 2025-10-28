Priya Sachdev holds on to Sunjay Kapur’s memories as she take over business amid court battle with Karisma Kapoor’s kids

Late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, isn’t letting the ongoing inheritance dispute with Sunjay’s children from his first wife, Karisma Kapoor, affect her commitment to his business legacy. She revealed that she recently visited Sona Comstar’s Chennai plant and R&D centre, and spent two days engaging with the leadership team, engineers, and employees on the shop floor. Priya Kapur also shared several photos from her visit, where she is seen interacting with the team.

Priya shares an update

On Tuesday, Priya took to Instagram to share what she’s been up to lately amid her ongoing estate battle. She revealed that she recently spent two days with the leadership team at Sona Comstar’s Chennai plant and R&D centre.

Priya also shared several photos from her visit, where she is seen interacting with the team, touring the plant, observing the production process, and posing beside a tree planted by her late husband in 2022.

“Spent two enriching days with our leadership team at Sona Comstar’s Chennai plant and R&D centre, walking the shopfloor, meeting the people, and witnessing the journey that keeps this place growing,” Priya wrote.

She continued, “As I spoke with engineers perfecting the smallest details and building their own in-house machines, I saw innovation driven by quiet determination. As Sunjay always believed, “In the pursuit of excellence,” I was reminded that progress isn’t powered by machines alone. It’s driven by people — by their passion, purpose, and perseverance.”

In her post, Priya also reflected on the lessons that she has got through her role till now. She shared, “Leadership, I’ve come to believe, is less about giving direction and more about being present. It’s about showing up to listen, to learn, and to care. When leaders take care of their people, everything else begins to align — quality, innovation, and growth. Because in the end, technology may define what we do, but people define who we are.”

“Deeply proud and humbled of what this team is building. Looking forward to returning and witnessing more of this incredible momentum in action,” Priya wrote while concluding.

After the death of Sunjay Kapur, who was previously married to Karisma Kapoor, Priya is taking on more responsibility in the business and has been appointed as an Additional Non-Executive Director on the board of his company, Sona Comstar.

Priya’s legal woes

Meanwhile, Priya has been dragged to court by Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother, acting as their legal guardian, accusing her of forging the will. They have questioned the authenticity of his will.

They are claiming that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. The suit was filed after Priya, at a July 30 family meeting, presented a will allegedly executed on March 21. The case is currently being heard at the Delhi High Court, with both parties leveling multiple allegations against each other.

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-2016. They have two kids together: Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.