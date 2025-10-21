Karisma Kapoor responds to Instagram post on being brave against all odds amid dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate

Actor Karisma Kapoor is going through a turbulent time with her kids, Samaira and Kiaan, getting embroiled in a legal tussle with her former husband Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Sachdev Kapur over his estate. Amidst this turmoil, Karisma has reacted to an Instagram post praising her bravery and resilience. Karisma Kapoor with daughter Samaira and son Kiaan Raj.

Karisma reacts to praise amid tough times

Recently, Khalid Mohamed, who directed Karisma in his film Fiza, shared a black-and-white throwback photo of the actor on Instagram. Khalid also wrote the screenplay of Shyam Benegal's 2001 film, Zubeidaa, which starred Karisma in the lead role.

Sharing the picture, Khalid wrote, “Dear dear Lolo, always brave..Against all odds. (Rose emoji).”

Karisma noticed the post, and reacted to the same. The actor tagged the filmmaker commenting, “Khalid (folded hand, white heart and sparkles emoji).”

The post drew fans together, who took to the comment section to show their support and applaud Karisma for her strength.

“Over the passage of time, Lolo has come out as a survivor and a real fighter,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Im still loving her in every conditions of all time.”

“Khalidji, your words made me so emotional. I wish @therealkarismakapoor the very best.. I know she's a strong woman,” one posted. “Be strong lolo we love you,” another shared.

Karisma in spotlight for her personal life

Karisma’s former husband Sunjay died after he allegedly suffered a heart attack while playing polo in London, United Kingdom, on June 12. Currently, Karisma's children are amid an ongoing inheritance dispute. Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother acting as their legal guardian, have dragged Priya Sachdev to court, accusing her of forging the will. They have questioned the authenticity of his will.

They claim that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent from his final will. The suit was filed after Priya, at a July 30 family meeting, presented a will allegedly executed on March 21. The case is currently being heard at the Delhi High Court, with both parties levelling multiple allegations against each other.