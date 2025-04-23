Karisma Kapoor brings back Dil Toh Pagal Hai’s Le Gayi Le Gayi magic, fans call her ‘Heroine no. 1’

Actor Karisma Kapoor's Dil Toh Pagal Hai performance is still giving us major dance goals! Her high-energy dance in the popular song Le Gayi Le Gayi remains a fan favourite, with many still recreating its iconic steps. Recently, Karisma herself brought back the magic by dancing to the song at an event, delighting fans with her moves. Also read: Sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are fashion goals in 2 super simple looks during family get together around Easter While she was on stage, Karisma stole the show with an impromptu performance on Le Gayi Le Gayi.

Karisma Kapoor dances to Le Gayi Le Gayi at event

Karisma recently attended an event organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). A video of the actor showcasing her dance skills has garnered attention on social media.

While she was on stage, Karisma stole the show with an impromptu performance on Le Gayi Le Gayi, leaving the audience thrilled. The moment was caught on camera. Seeing Karisma reprise her iconic dance after all these years sparked nostalgia, reminding fans of her energy and charm.

“Wow,” one fan shared, with another mentioning, “Ohooooooooo”. Several fans dropped heart emojis.

“Always looks awesome gorgeous like a diamond,” read one comment, with another reading, “My fvrt”.

“Looking younger than her sister,” one fan shared, and another wrote, “Shiamak Davar’s choreography made it even better”.

“Finally a post on a real star. The real talented, and princess of Bollywood for 3 decades now, Karisma,” shared one. Another fan wrote “Heroine no.1”.

Karisma turned heads at the event with her striking green outfit. She paired a light-coloured blouse with a sleek apple green satin skirt, finishing the look with a matching long coat in the same vibrant shade.

About Dil Toh Pagal Hai

Directed by Yash Chopra, Dil To Pagal was originally released in 1997. Akshay Kumar played a special cameo in the film. The film received three National awards for providing the best wholesome entertainment, Best Supporting Actress (Karisma Kapoor) and for Best Choreography (Shaimak Davar). The film was about a romance that unfolded the story of dancers portrayed by SRK, Madhuri, and Karisma who find themselves entangled in a love triangle.

Dil To Pagal Hai was released almost thirty years ago, and to this day, it is etched in people's hearts and minds. One can't even forget the film's evergreen songs sung by India's nightingale Lata Manageshkar. Be it the title track 'Dil To Pagal Hai' or 'Bholi Si Surat' or 'Dholna', Mangeshkar's magical voice treated the audience to memorable songs that still feel as fresh as ever. In February this year, the film made a comeback to the big screen with a re-release in theatres.

Karisma’s work

Karisma was last seen in the mystery thriller Murder Mubarak. She played Shehnaz Noorani, a former actress who is eyeing the post of President at a prestigious club in Delhi. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film also starred Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Tisca Chopra and Sanjay Kapoor in key roles. Karisma will be seen in a series titled Brown, opposite actor Surya Sharma.