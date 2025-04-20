Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are fashion goals in 2 super simple looks during family get together around Easter

BySanya Panwar
Apr 20, 2025 10:35 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor's latest outfits are all about mixing comfort with style. Printed shirts and kurtas: 2 summer staples you need right now!

When it comes to their style, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor never need to make dramatic statements. These days, we hear talk about 'quiet luxury' ad nauseam, but the stylish sisters better slot into the category 'quiet elegance'. That’s not to say the actors don't pull out a luxury piece here and there, but their tastes often veer into a fuss-free fashion territory, proving that Kareena and Karisma don’t need a hefty price tag to execute a flawless look. Also read | Kareena Kapoor's simple cotton kurta set proves style doesn't have to break the bank. Check out the price tag

Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were seen together in Mumbai on April 19. (Instagram/ Bollywood Women Closet)
Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were seen together in Mumbai on April 19. (Instagram/ Bollywood Women Closet)

All about Karisma and Kareena Kapoor's looks

Case in point: their latest looks during a family outing in Mumbai on April 19. Kareena’s chic printed shirt tucked into blue jeans could easily translate from brunch to a date night.

For red carpet events, Kareena favours refined silhouettes, flattering hues, and timeless separates left and right. However, even when she wears something comfortable (like a pair of white sneakers or high-waisted blue jeans), she does it with class — and her recent get-up was no different.

Sister Karisma Kapoor joined her in the unfussy summer closet staple that never goes out of style: an oversized kurta. She paired her black and white check kurta with contrasting hot pink palazzo pants.

Take a closer look at what they wore:

How much do Kareena and Karisma's outfits cost?

According to the fashion-based Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, Kareena Kapoor wore a shirt from the label LE 140, and it is priced at €139 (approximately 13,498). She paired her shirt, which features a whimsical sun, stars, and moon print, with a pair of statement golden hoop earrings, dark sunglasses, and a white cotton tote bag. Meanwhile, Karisma's tunic is worth 5,500, while her pants cost 3,500 – both are from the label Nicobar.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are fashion goals in 2 super simple looks during family get together around Easter
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On