Sisters Kareena and Karisma Kapoor are fashion goals in 2 super simple looks during family get together around Easter

When it comes to their style, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor never need to make dramatic statements. These days, we hear talk about 'quiet luxury' ad nauseam, but the stylish sisters better slot into the category 'quiet elegance'. That’s not to say the actors don't pull out a luxury piece here and there, but their tastes often veer into a fuss-free fashion territory, proving that Kareena and Karisma don’t need a hefty price tag to execute a flawless look. Also read | Kareena Kapoor's simple cotton kurta set proves style doesn't have to break the bank. Check out the price tag Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were seen together in Mumbai on April 19. (Instagram/ Bollywood Women Closet)

All about Karisma and Kareena Kapoor's looks

Case in point: their latest looks during a family outing in Mumbai on April 19. Kareena’s chic printed shirt tucked into blue jeans could easily translate from brunch to a date night.

For red carpet events, Kareena favours refined silhouettes, flattering hues, and timeless separates left and right. However, even when she wears something comfortable (like a pair of white sneakers or high-waisted blue jeans), she does it with class — and her recent get-up was no different.

Sister Karisma Kapoor joined her in the unfussy summer closet staple that never goes out of style: an oversized kurta. She paired her black and white check kurta with contrasting hot pink palazzo pants.

Take a closer look at what they wore:

How much do Kareena and Karisma's outfits cost?

According to the fashion-based Instagram page Bollywood Women Closet, Kareena Kapoor wore a shirt from the label LE 140, and it is priced at €139 (approximately ₹13,498). She paired her shirt, which features a whimsical sun, stars, and moon print, with a pair of statement golden hoop earrings, dark sunglasses, and a white cotton tote bag. Meanwhile, Karisma's tunic is worth ₹5,500, while her pants cost ₹3,500 – both are from the label Nicobar.