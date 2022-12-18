Karisma Kapoor enjoys vacation in Qatar, shares pictures ahead of FIFA World Cup Finals

Karisma Kapoor took to Instagram and shared her vacation pictures from Qatar. The actor can be seen making the most out of her holiday in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup finals. She posed under a bright sun with oceans and boats in the background. She was seen wearing comfortable outfit for her day out. (Also read: Raveena Tandon watches FIFA match with son Ranbir, Farah Khan comments 'Mothers of the year')

In the photograph, Karisma wore a grey sweatshirt and black pants. She opted for a black cap and black sunglasses for her sunny day. She kept her hair loose. In the picture, she looked straight into the camera and smiled. She stood under a clear blue sky with sea, sand, and ships in the backdrop.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Karisma wrote, “Nothing but positive vibes and blue skies (cloud with sun, blue butterfly and pink heart emojis).” She used ‘Sunday feels’ as the hashtag on her post. One of her fans commented, “Love your easy breezy style of dressing, always a great dresser.” Another fan wrote, “Young as always.” Other fan commented, “You always make my morning nice and positive.” “Loved seeing my second home Qatar in the background”, added one person. “Doha MSC cruise ship”, added another. Many fans dropped heart emojis on the picture.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Karisma shared a close up picture of hers with multiple countries' flags hanging in the background and wrote, “Finals tonight.”

Karisma Kapoor shares a series of pictures from her holiday in Doha via Instagram Stories.

Many Bollywood celebrities have already headed to Qatar during the tournament to watch the football matches. Earlier this week, Ananya Panday attended the tournament with her father, actor Chunky Panday. She shared her pictures from the match on social media handle. The FIFA World Cup finals 2022, between Argentina and France, will take place on Sunday.

Karisma is the daughter of actor Babita Kapoor and actor-filmmaker Randhir Kapoor. Her younger sister Kareena Kapoor is also an actor by profession. Karisma made her debut in 1991 with Prem Qaidi opposite Harish Kumar. Fans, last saw her in ZEE5 and ALTBalaji's Mentalhood in 2020. It marked her web series debut with Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla and Shruti Seth.

