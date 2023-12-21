Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan chill at Taimur's football-theme birthday bash at Pataudi Palace. See pics

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan chose to celebrate their elder son Taimur's seventh birthday at the Pataudi Palace on Wednesday. Karisma Kapoor and her son Kiaan also joined them for the celebrations and shared a bunch of pictures from Taimur's football theme birthday party. A look at the cake is enough to indicate that the young boy is an ardent Lionel Messi fan. Also read: Kareena Kapoor to actors who are obsessed with being stars: 'I want to tell them pehle shirt pehen lo' Glimpses from Taimur's 7th birthday celebration at Pataudi Palace.

Taimur's football theme birthday party

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Karisma simply wrote, “Happy birthday to our Tim Timmy. #familylove.” There are pictures of Karisma posing with Taimur on her lap, wearing a birthday cap while posing with brother-in-law Saif Ali Khan, and some happy pictures of Karisma and Kareena. A close up picture of Taimur's cake shows how it was decorated with edible miniatures of Messi's FC Barcelona jersey, a football and a trophy. The family celebrated Taimur's birthday under the sun, in the lawn area of the Pataudi Palace.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The birthday boy as well as Karisma's son Kiaan had worn Messi's 10 Inter Pink Football Team jerseys for the party. Karisma even shared a picture of the two cousins on her Instagram Stories.

Kareena Kapoor, Taimur and Kiaan at the party.

Kareena had also shared a candid picture of herself on her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Not the birthday girl but the proud birthday mama." She was seen posing near the pool area, looking chic in a colourful shirt and denims.

Kareena and Saif spend time at Pataudi Palace

Kareena and Saif had flown to Delhi few days before Taimur's birthday. They also have a two-year-old son, Jehangir.

Earlier, Kareena had shared a glimpse of their sunny winter days at the Pataudi Palace. Sharing a picture of Saif sitting at a dining table in the lawn, she had written, “Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh. P.S. these are a few of my favourite things #wintersupnorth #winterwoman.” Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan had even commented on her post, calling it an “Ideal lunch”.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.