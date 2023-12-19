Kareena Kapoor to actors who are obsessed with being stars: 'I want to tell them pehle shirt pehen lo'

Kareena Kapoor talks about what makes an actor a star and what doesn't.

Kareena Kapoor recently said that one needs to become a good actor in order to be a star in Bollywood. While she is happy with the industry, she also told to Film Companion that one cannot be a good star by simply having six packs. While she did not take any name, she called her cousin Ranbir Kapoor a ‘phenomenal actor.’ Also read: Kareena Kapoor savours ‘makki ki roti, sarson da saag’ with Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace

Kareena on actor vs star

Kareena was questioned about her past remark when she said actors have become better after her cousin Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena was asked if one needs to be a ‘good actor’ to be a great ‘star.’ Kareena agreed and replied, “I'm so happy that we are finally there.” She said being a good actor and a big star goes like 'hand in glove.'

"If you are great, talented, and people have liked you, connected with you, stardom will follow. It is not like, ‘Oh he has got six-pack abs, he is looking so hot, he is a big star.’ Arree please yaar! Sometimes, I feel like telling those actors, ‘Please wear your T-shirt first. I can’t even look at you right now.'”

Kareena praises Bobby after Ranbir

“Now, if you are a good actor, you are going to survive a long time,” she added and cited an example of Bobby Deol who was also a part of the interview. “Now Bobby is doing different characters. Now he is exploring his talent, which he always had and now finally he's getting this opportunity. You can't shut a good actor,” she also said, while Bobby called finding the roles to showcase talent the most arduous task for an actor.

Upcoming work

Kareena was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's Jaane Jaan along with Jaydeep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Her next release will be Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. It was previously premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. In the film, Kareena plays a detective.

Besides this, Kareena will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She is also a part of Rohit Shetty's upcoming Singham Again as Avni Kamat. It also has Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh. It will be released on Independence Day 2024.

