Kareena Kapoor savours ‘makki ki roti, sarson da saag’ with Saif Ali Khan at Pataudi Palace. See pics

Kareena Kapoor is enjoying the Christmas holidays with her husband Saif Ali Khan at his ancestral home, Pataudi Palace. The actor, who was recently seen at the Mumbai Airport with Saif and their sons Taimur and Jeh, were not headed to any vacation spot outside the country. On Monday, the Jaane Jaan actor posted a bunch of pictures on her Instagram to share how she is spending the holiday season with her family. (Also read: Taimur turns protective for Jeh, holds his hand as they jet off with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan ahead of Christmas) Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in new pictures from her Instagram post.

Kareena's latest Instagram post

In the first picture, it was Saif Ali Khan who was seen sitting by the breakfast table. He looked handsome in a light blue kurta and pyjama. The breakfast table had traditional Punjabi style breakfast, including corn pone and puree made of mustard. The next few pictures were of the other delicacies on the table.

Kareena also shared a makeup-free selfie in the mix. Taimur and Jeh were not seen in the pictures. In the caption, Kareena wrote, "Makki ki roti, sarson da saag from our very own ghar ka bagh (red heart and wink eye emotion) P.S. these are a few of my favourite things. She also added the hashtags with the words, winters up north and winter woman.

Kareena cheers for Taimur

A few days ago, Kareena attended the annual day event to see Taimur's performance at his school's annual day. He is studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Kareena had attended the event and was seen enjoying Taimur's show next to Karan Johar, whose son Yash Johar also participated in the group performance. Kareena captured moments from the performance in her smartphone and waved at Taimur.

Upcoming projects

Kareena recently appeared in the latest season of Koffee with Karan alongside actor Alia Bhatt. Jaane Jaan was her last project, which released on Netflix India. She will be next seen in multiple projects. She is a part of Rohit Shetty's upcoming instalment of his cop universe, Singham Again, alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. She also has The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will be seen as a detective in Hansal Mehta's next, The Buckingham Murders.

