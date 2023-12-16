Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Amitabh dance together at Ambani school event. Watch

At the annual day celebration of Dhirubhai Ambani School in Mumbai on Friday, a host of celebrities were spotted in the audience. Many star kids, including AbRam Khan, Yash Johar and Aaradhya Bachchan, performed at their school's annual function. Now a video of their parents – Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan – dancing together at the event has surfaced online. Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan delivers impressive performance on annual day, proud mom Aishwarya Rai records the moment. Watch Aishwarya Rai, Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar at their kids' annual day function on Friday.

Aishwarya, Shah Rukh, Karan Johar dance together

As Deewangi Deewangi from Shah Rukh Khan's 2008 film Om Shanti Om played, all the celebs joined in and danced together in a group off stage. Aishwarya was seen with actor and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. Shah Rukh Khan could also be seen dancing to the song with daughter Suhana Khan and Karan Johar. Karan, Shah Rukh and Aishwarya were also seen smiling and talking to each other in the video. Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda were also seen in videos of the group dance.

Kareena, Gauri cheer for Taimur and Ab Ram

In other videos from the annual function, Kareena Kapoor was seen cheering for her and Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan as he performed on stage. Gauri Khan was also seen enthusiastically applauding as the kids performed.

She sat next to Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Khan as AbRam performed on stage. AbRam stole the spotlight as he imitated Shah Rukh's signature hands wide open pose during his performance.

Cricketer Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh also attended the function as their daughter studies at Dhirubhai Ambani School. Videos of celebs such as Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput with their children Misha and Zain Kapoor were also being widely shared on paparazzi and fan pages. Misha and Zain were seen in costume and makeup for their school performance.

Earlier on Friday, Agastya Nanda as well as Aaradhya's grandparents – Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya's mother Brindya Rai – were spotted arriving together to support the star kid. Videos of Aaradhya's play at the Dhirubhai Ambani School annual day have also been doing the rounds on social media. She was seen leaving with parents Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan after the annual function.

