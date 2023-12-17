Taimur turns protective for Jeh, holds his hand as they jet off with Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan ahead of Christmas

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan have seemingly left for their Christmas holiday. On Sunday, the couple was seen arriving at the Mumbai airport with their sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan aka Jeh. While they are regular with their winter holiday in Switzerland, it is not known yet where the family is heading this year. Also read: Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar smile big as Taimur Ali Khan performs at school event Jehangir Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at Mumbai airport. (Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Saif and kids off to holiday

Kareena and Saif opted for stylish winter wear for their airport look. Kareena wore a white top, denim pants and a red puffer vest. Saif looked casual in a T-shirt paired with blue jeans and a jacket. However, upon reaching the airport, it was their little ones, who stole the limelight.

Jehangir holds Taimur's hand in front of paparazzi

Jeh got down from the vehicle and held onto big brother Taimur. The two brothers held hands and walked towards the airport gate as paparazzi surrounded them. Kareena and Saif briefly paused for photos with their kids before heading into the terminal. Saif wished the photographers ‘Merry Christmas’ in advance as well.

Taimur's annual day celebration

Taimur recently went viral on social media after he performed at his school's annual day. He is studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Kareena had attended the event and was seen enjoying Taimur's show next to Karan Johar whose son Yash Johar also participated in the group performance. Taimur and Yash are classmates. Jeh is too young for school as if now.

Besides them, Shahid Kapoor's daughter Misha Kapoor was also a part of the performance. Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan performed a skit and reminded people of his father as he struck the actor's iconic pose on stage. Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan was the talk of the school event with her impressive musical drama.

Upcoming work

Kareena will be next seen in multiple projects. While she is a part of Rohit Shetty's upcoming installment of his cop universe, Singham Again alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff. She also has The Crew, co-starring Tabu and Kriti Sanon. She will be seen as a detective in Hansal Mehta's next The Buckingham Murders.

Saif, on the other hand, was last seen in Adipurush. His next is Devara, which also has Janhvi Kapoor.

