Karisma Kapoor is all praise for Kareena's performance in The Buckingham Murders: ‘Fabulous performance had me in tears’

Hansal Mehta's detective drama The Buckingham Murders, starring Kareena Kapoor in the lead role, had its India premiere on Friday night as the opening film of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. After watching the movie, Kareena's sister and actor Karisma Kapoor is all praise for her. (Also Read: MAMI Mumbai Film Festival: Kareena Kapoor stuns in black, Aditi Rao Hydari arrives with Siddharth. See pics) Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor at the India premiere of The Buckingham Murders

What Karisma said

Karisma took to her Instagram handle on Saturday to post a picture with Kareena from the premiere. She wrote in the caption, “Always ur biggest cheerleader (red heart emoji) can’t wait for everyone to see what you have done (star eyes emoji) in #TheBuckhinghamMurders #JioMAMIMumbaiFilmFestival2023 #sisterlove.” Their friend and actor-model Malaika Arora posted red heart emojis in the comment section.

Karisma also shared a still of Kareena from the film on her Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption, “What a gripping and gut wrenching film, Fabulous performance by the sister who had me in tears (teary-eyed emoji) and such excellent performance by every cast member (applause emojis) Loved it (red heart emoji). Congrats to the entire team #TheBuckinghamMurders."

On Friday, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap also took to his Instagram Stories and praised The Buckingham Murders by writing, "#KareenaKapoorKhan’s best performance ever in this moody film about loss and grief and murder by @hansalmehta.”

About The Buckingham Murders

Co-produced by Ektaa Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Hansal Mehta, and Kareena (her debut production), The Buckingham Murders is set in London and explores the character of Kareena, a detective and a working mother, investigating a case. The film, which is 80% in English and 20% in Hindi, also stars Ranveer Brar. It premiered to a standing ovation at the BFI London Film Festival earlier this month. Kareena's character is inspired by Kate Winslet's titular role in HBO's 2021 Emmy Award-winning show Mare of Easttown.

Kareena attended the India premiere at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre with the cast and crew of the film, along with Karisma and her husband Saif Ali Khan.

