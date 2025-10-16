Karisma Kapoor, Priya Sachdev snubbed in Sunjay Kapur's sister Mandhira's heartfelt tribute: ‘We keep your memory pure’

Sunjay Kapur's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, has penned a note to celebrate her late brother and his memory. Mandhira's post on Instagram contained pictures with his kids, but his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and wife Priya Sachdev were not seen in any of them. Mandhira also talked about keeping his values alive and making sure that none dares to ‘dim your light or distort your intent.’ (Also read: Sunjay Kapur was a ‘dedicated father’; Priya Sachdev was his ‘soulmate and partner,’ says Kalyani Saha in her tribute) Sunjay Kapur died earlier this year in June in London while playing a polo match.

What Mandhira wrote

Mandhira also shared a few pictures which saw her with Sunjay, and some with his kids. He was seen celebrating his birthday by cutting a cake in one of the pictures. The caption began, “Happy Birthday, my dearest Bhaiya. This day wraps me in a thousand memories — childhood laughter echoing through our home, birthday candles flickering between us, and your mischievous grin that could melt any storm away. I still see you — that confident, charming boy who grew into a man so full of life, so full of love, so full of light.”

‘Guarding it from any shadow that dares to dim your light’

She added, “Fearless, radiant, and endlessly kind, you were always larger than life. You carried our family’s name and legacy with quiet strength and unwavering pride. You took the torch our father lit and made its flame burn even brighter — lighting the path for all of us who follow. Today, the world feels quieter without you, yet your presence surrounds us in the love that still binds those who truly knew and cherished you. We hold close your values — truth, loyalty, and grace — and we keep your memory pure and untouched, guarding it from any shadow that dares to dim your light or distort your intent.”

She concluded, “We miss you more than words can ever say. But even in your absence, you and Dad remain our eternal guides — our light in the dark, our reminder of what it means to live with courage, honour, and love. Your light will never fade Bhaiya. You live on in our hearts, in our blood, and in every heartbeat of this family.”

In the last few months, the legal battle over Sunjay's will has caught headlines. Priya has been dragged to court by Karisma Kapoor’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother, acting as their legal guardian, accusing her of forging the will.

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. Sunjay was married to Karisma from 2003-2016. They have two kids together: Samaira and Kiaan. Sunjay married Priya in 2017.