Karisma Kapoor shares cute pic of her ‘first official dance’ with grandpa Raj Kapoor; Kareena Kapoor calls it love

People around the world celebrated International Dance Day today, on April 28. Bollywood actor Karisma Kapoor, who is often praised for her dancing skills, shared a nostalgic and adorable picture giving a glimpse of her first official dance, and fans can't get enough of her cuteness. (Also Read: Karisma Kapoor clarifies claims of women in her family not being allowed to act after marriage: ‘It was their decision’) Karisma Kapoor shares a picture with her grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Karisma Kapoor's picture with Raj Kapoor

On Tuesday, Karisma took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture of her first official dance, which was with her grandfather and legendary actor Raj Kapoor. In the picture, a young Karisma is seen wearing a skirt and top with a boy-cut hairstyle. Raj Kapoor, on the other hand, is seen wearing a shirt and trousers. They are both seen dancing together. Sharing the picture, Karisma wrote, "On the occasion of International Dance Day, sharing my first official Dance. Couldn’t have asked for a better dance partner."

Kareena Kapoor re-shared the picture on her Instagram Story and wrote, "This is just love." Fans couldn't get enough of Karisma’s cuteness. One of the comments read, "Time may pass, people change, places change, but memories... they are forever. Such a legendary pic." Another fan commented, "You're too cute, Lolo, and our Mr. Showman." A third fan wrote, "This is so cute... I'm touched." Another comment read, "You're one lucky woman! The best partner in the room."

Earlier, in a conversation with Kapil Sharma during The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kareena said, “Karisma was always his favourite grandchild because her eye colour matched that of Dadaji: the blue eyes. And also, she was the first grandchild. So he was very excited.” Karisma added, “The interesting fact is after me, it was Taimur and then Raha; we all have the same eye colour as Dadaji.”

Karisma Kapoor upcoming project

Meanwhile, Karisma ruled the 90s and 2000s with her performances in films like Prem Qaidi, Raja Babu, Andaz Apna Apna, Coolie No. 1 and Dil Toh Pagal Hai, among others. The actor made her comeback to acting with the web series Mentalhood in 2020 and later also featured in the film Murder Mubarak. She will next be seen in the series Brown.

Based on Abheek Barua's 2016 book City of Death, Brown is a thriller adapted by Digvijay Singh, Sunayana Kumari and Mayukh Ghosh, and directed by Abhinay Deo. Besides Karisma, Brown also features veteran actor Helen, Soni Razdan, Surya Sharma and KK Raina. The release date of the series is yet to be announced.