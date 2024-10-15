Kartik Aaryan lets it out of the bag! Kiara Advani may return for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Bhool Bhulaiyaa fans were in for a surprise when they watched the trailer of the upcoming third instalment. Madhuri Dixit revealed herself as another version of Manjulika, alongside Vidya Balan, who reprises her iconic role of the ancient witch from the first part. Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, lead actor Kartik Aaryan has hinted at another return in the climax of the threequel. (Also Read – Rooh Baba, Manjulika, Bhoothnath unite: Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan promote Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Amitabh Bachchan) Kiara Advani to return for Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3?

What Kartik said

Kartik was asked if director Anees Bazmee shot two alternate climaxes for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, and only a few people knew about that. He responded, “Yes, we shot two climaxes for this film so that there's some confusion. In fact, what happened was that when the script came to all of us, except 5 of us, nobody had the last 15 pages. Even the AD (Assistant Director) or production teams had this script, without the climax. When we were shooting with Kiara – oh, sorry – when we were shooting with Vidya ji… (laughs). This isn't live, right? We've shot two climaxes. That's all I'd like to say. This is the first time that I've had to conceal a lot of things. It's a different space, a different film. But there'll be a lot of surprises and you'll enjoy the film when it comes out."

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kiara Advani was paired with Kartik in the sequel, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Anees' blockbuster horror comedy which released in 2022. It was a reboot of the 2007 first part, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Manjulika, the role essayed famously by Vidya in the first instalment, was played by Tabu in the sequel. In the third part, both Vidya and Madhuri seem to be playing Manjulika. Kartik reprises his role of ghostbuster Rooh Baba. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will release in cinemas on November 1 on the occasion of Diwali.

Meanwhile, Kartik and Kiara were last seen together in Sameer Vidhwans's romantic drama Satyaprem Ki Katha last year. Kiara will also be seen in War 2 and Don 3.