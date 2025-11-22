Kartik Aaryan once struggled to pay rent after his Bollywood debut, but years later, he bought the same home

Kartik Aaryan, who turned 35 today (22 November), his rise in Bollywood may look effortless, but the actor’s early years in Mumbai were marked by financial struggle and uncertainty. At one point, he couldn’t even afford rent, yet years later, he returned to purchase the very house he once thought he would have to vacate. It became a defining full-circle moment in his life and career. Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 35th birthday today on 22 November.

Kartik Aaryan reflects on his struggling days

Reflecting on those tough days, Kartik told Mashable India, “I moved into a house where I lived alone, but I was struggling a lot then. I didn’t have much money coming in, and my films were not working. Pyaar Ka Punchnama had come at that time, but that did not work much in my favour. After that Akaash Vaani did not do well, Kaanchi also didn't work. Guest in London also didn't work. Nobody knew much about these films as they were not working at the box office.”

He added, “I was going through a lot of struggle when I lived here, but I was very connected to this place. There was a point where I couldn’t pay the rent of this house. It was a very strange time because I was thinking either I bring in some roommates or I start sharing with someone else. Then, finally, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety happened. I was paying ₹2,000 as rent then. At one point, it went up to ₹4,000.”

The Chandu Champion star then shared that he later bought the same home, a moment that left his mother emotional and gave him an immense sense of pride.

Over the past year, Kartik Aaryan was seen in Bhulaiyaa 3 (2024), which was a big hit at the box office. Alongside this, he delivered one of his most challenging performances in Chandu Champion (2024), a biographical sports drama where he portrayed India’s first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar. For this role, Kartik underwent a major physical transformation, and his earnest performance earned widespread praise.

Kartik Aaryan's latest projects

Looking ahead, Kartik has an ambitious slate of films. First up is the romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, co-starring Ananya Panday and produced by Dharma Productions, now slated to release on 25 December. Next is Naagzilla (release date: 14 August 2026), a high-concept fantasy comedy in which Kartik plays a shape-shifting serpent. He’s also set to star in tentatively titled Tu Meri Zindagi Hai, a musical romantic drama directed by Anurag Basu with Sreeleela, which is expected to release in May 2026.