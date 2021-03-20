IND USA
Kartik Aaryan donned the turban for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan's turbaned look from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 revealed as he's spotted on set. See pics

  • Kartik Aayan has been busy filming Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 lately. The actor was spotted on the sets in Mumbai on Saturday, sporting a red turban.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 04:09 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan has been busy with the shoot of his upcoming movie, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He fills Akshay Kumar's shoes in the film. The actor was photographed making his way to the sets on Saturday in Mumbai, giving fans a glimpse at his look in the movie.

In the photos, Kartik was seen wearing a floral kurta with a printed jacket. He paired it with a pair of white pants. Kartik was wearing a red turban, tied in a Rajasthani pagri style. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses. He was spotted interacting with a crew member before he made his way to the sets.

Kartik Aaryan on the sets of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.(Varinder Chawla)
Kartik Aaryan donned the turban for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. (Varinder Chawla)
Earlier in the day, Kartik and his co-star Kiara Advani were seen indulging in some social media banter. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture from his gym. Posing with two other men and facing the mirror, Kartik wrote, "Training for something big." Kiara took to the comments section and wrote, "Yes take your time we are all waiting for you on set. Thanks to u I’m getting to take a nap also!" Kartik replied, "Your manager requested me to come late because you wanted to take a nap."

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Tabu. The team was shooting in Rajasthan when the Covid-19 pandemic began and forced the shoot to be stalled in March last year. The team also recently confirmed that Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to release on November 19, 2021.

