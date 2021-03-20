IND USA
Twinkle Khanna had once attended a kids party with a plastered hand.
bollywood

The reason why Twinkle Khanna named herself Mrs Funnybones will crack you up, here's a rare picture as proof

A rare childhood picture featuring Hrithik Roshan, Tusshar Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor shows why Twinkle Khanna chose to name herself Mrs Funnybones.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 03:36 PM IST

Twinkle Khanna has made a name for herself as an author and columnist. Her books are particularly popular for her wit and insight into things. She often addresses herself as Mrs Funnybones. Not only did she come out with a book by that name (Mrs Funnybones: She's Just Like You and a Lot Like Me), her Twitter and blog go by that name too. She had once explained how she got about to acquiring that name.

Several decades ago when 'nepotism' wasn't a popular word and star kids in Bollywood lived a happy carefree life away from the social media (which never existed), they often came together at each other's birthday parties or similar occasions. One such picture of Hrithik Roshan and sister Sunaina Roshan hanging out with fellow Bollywood siblings Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna, and Ekta Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor is worth talking about. Reacting to it, Twinkle had then revealed why she chose to name herself Mrs Funnybones - because she literally broke a lot of bones, almost every year.


When the picture surfaced on the web three years ago, Twinkle not just took notice of it but also revealed the fun fact about herself. Pointing out at the girl on the right, who has her hand in a plaster, Twinkle said, "The girl with the broken arm is me- every year I would invariably be in a cast-many fractured bones-took that unpleasant factor and flipped it into a moniker that now makes me smile-Mrs Funnybones :)."

For the record, Twinkle had fractured her foot last year and was driven to the hospital by husband Akshay Kumar during lockdown.

Talking about the other kids who feature in the picture, it's Hrithik in a black and white check shirt, sitting besides sister Sunaina, who is twinning with him in a black and white salwar suit. Twinkle is in a multi-colour frock and her sister Rinke can be seen sitting besides Sunaina in a similar frock. Brother-sister duo Tusshar and Ekta can be seen at the back, looking calm and cute in blue.

Twinkle tried her luck in acting but happily quit the industry to become a successful writer. Rinke too worked as an actor but exited after a short career.

On the other hand, Hrithik grew up to be one of the most successful actor of the current generation. Tusshar too is an actor but is hardly seen on the silver screen. Ekta, however, has been dominating the small screen as a TV serial producer.

