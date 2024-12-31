Kartik Aaryan to buy two more properties in Mumbai, one will be a residential apartment: Report

Actor Kartik Aaryan, who is basking in the success of his recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, is all set to buy two more properties in Mumbai. As per Mid-Day, Kartik already owns two apartments in Juhu, one in Versova and another in Andheri. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan buys Mumbai apartment for over ₹17 crore: Report) Kartik Aaryan was recently seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

Kartik Aaryan will buy properties in Mumbai

As per a Mid-Day source, “Since a week, producer Anand Pandit has been helping Kartik shop in Andheri for two properties—a high-end residential apartment, and a commercial space of over 2,000 square-feet. Two of his properties are already on rent.”

The source added that Kartik made a property investment in June 2023, when he purchased two residential apartments worth over ₹17.5 crore each in the Juhu area of Mumbai.

More about Kartik's properties

He added, “He has rented out one of them at ₹4.5 lakh per month. The upscale locality is known for housing celebrities. In 2019, Kartik had bought an apartment in Versova, where he had lived as a paying guest during his struggling days. He also bought a 2,000-square-foot office space at Veera Desai, where Amitabh Bachchan, Sara Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol also own offices. That has also been rented out.”

Kartik's films

Fans will see Kartik in Karan Johar's rom-com film Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. It will be helmed by director Sameer Vidwans and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. The film is slated to release in theatres worldwide in 2026. The release date and the lead female actor have not yet been released.

The film is garnering headlines for a number of reasons, primarily because it involves a reunion of Kartik and Karan after reports of their fallout emerged in 2022 when Dharma Production announced a recasting for its upcoming Dostana 2, which originally starred Kartik and Janhvi Kapoor. Though neither acknowledged a fight, rumours claimed otherwise.

Kartik was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which was a massive success at the box office. It was directed by Anees Bazmee and starred Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimrii in prominent roles.