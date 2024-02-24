Kartik Aaryan visits Bengaluru's ‘iconic’ Rameshwaram Cafe, mistakes sambar for dal. Watch

Actor Kartik Aaryan travelled to Bengaluru recently and enjoyed a variety of dishes in cafes – including The Rameshwaram Cafe – across the city. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Kartik shared several pictures and videos from his outings. (Also Read | Kartik Aaryan meets fan who cycled over 1000 km from Jhansi to Mumbai to see him. Watch) Kartik Aaryan was recently in Bengaluru.

Kartik feats on dosa, coffee in The Rameshwaram Cafe

In the first photo, Kartik posed outside a decorated The Rameshwaram Cafe. In the selfie, he smiled while holding a plate of dosa. He was seen in a white T-shirt, grey pants and dark sunglasses. Kartik pretended to eat as he sat inside a restaurant with his friends in the next picture. A banana leaf with food items laty on a table in front of him. He wore a grey T-shirt and sunglasses.

Kartik, in a clip, was seen asking for two filter coffees as he held four fingers. The actor laughed as he did it. In the next few photos, Kartik stood and posed outside The Rameshwaram Cafe. He also clicked pictures of the food and smiled while enjoying coffee.

Kartik mistakes sambaar for dal

In a clip, as a person served him food inside a restaurant, Kartik told him, "Thoda thoda dena, zada mat dena (Give a little, not much)." As he was given a bowl of sambar (lentil-based vegetable stew), Kartik asked, "Dal (lentils)?" When the server said it was sambaar, Kartik asked, "Veg na (It's vegetarian, right)?"

Kartik now wants to be a food blogger

Sharing the post, Kartik captioned it, “After visiting these delicious and iconic eateries in Bangalore, soch raha hoon food blogger ban jaun (I'm thinking of becoming a food blogger) (Winking face with tongue, face savoring food and see-no-evil monkey mojis).”

Kartik also added the hashtags – Rameshwaram Cafe, Nagarjuna food and cheat day. He also geo-tagged the location as Bengaluru. Reacting to the post, Mini Mathur commented, "Oh what!?!??" Kartik replied, "@minimathur haha abhi maintenance diet pe...cheat day tha (Now I'm on maintenance diet now...it was cheat day)."

About Kartik's upcoming films

Fans will see Kartik next in director Kabir Khan's Chandu Champion which is all set to hit the theatres on June 14. The film is based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up. Kartik will portray the character of Chandu. Apart from that, he also has the horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in the pipeline. It also stars Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Bhool Bhulaiyaa will release this Diwali. He will also be seen in Aashiqui 3.

