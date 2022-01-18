Katrina Kaif, Dino Morea react to Varun Dhawan's 'fiery' shirtless pic on a yacht. See here

Actor Katrina Kaif has reacted to actor Varun Dhawan's latest picture in which he posed shirtless. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Varun shared a photo in which he enjoyed the calm waters.

In the picture, Varun Dhawan lay with his eyes closed on the deck of a yacht, surrounded by the sea. He wore grey pants as he propped his leg against the side of the boat. Sharing the photo, he captioned it, "I need water (sweat emoji)."

Reacting to the post, actor Dino Morea commented, "Looking sharp bro (raised hand emoji). Water for the washboard ?? @varundvn." Katrina Kaif dropped a fire emoji on his post.

Zakir Khan commented, "Bhai yeh khane ke biscuit pet pe kyun rakhe hue hain, inhe andar karo dost (Why have you kept biscuits on your stomach? Please keep them inside)." Varun replied, "zakirkhan_208 sakht (hard)."

Varun regularly shares posts on his Instagram account, giving fans glimpses at his life. On January 2, he shared pictures as he took blessings from his father, director David Dhawan. He had captioned the post, "This year take all the blessings. Happy new year."

Recently, Varun also featured in an Instagram video of actor Kriti Sanon as they teased their upcoming film Bhediya. In the video, Kriti said, "Varun, I think it's going to be a full moon tonight." At this, Varun howled and made Kriti laugh. She had captioned the post, "Just Wolfing around on an ad shoot! @varundvn."

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Bhediya will release in cinemas on November 25, 2022. In the film, Varun will be seen essaying the role of a half-man and half-wolf. Also starring Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, the story of the film has been written by National Award Winner, Niren Bhatt.

Varun also has his upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the pipeline. He will feature alongside Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli. The film is slated to release on June 24, 2022.

