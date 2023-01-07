Katrina Kaif has a sweet message for sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday, shares photo of them posing together at party

Katrina Kaif made sure to wish her sister Isabelle Kaif on her birthday, and also give a glimpse of them partying together. Katrina chose a happy photo of them together from the birthday bash as she took to Instagram to wish her sister ‘Iszeeeeeeeeeeee’. (Also read: Vicky Kaushal has cute nickname for Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif, wishes her on birthday with hugs and kisses)

In the photo posted by Katrina, both Isabelle and her are clinging to each other as they pose together and smile at the camera. Katrina is wearing a printed dress, while Isabelle wore a sleeveless black bodycon dress. A bunch of yellow and black balloons can be seen in the background of the photo with a foil cut-out of ‘Happy Birthday’. Katrina posted the photo and added a small caption to go along with it, where she addressed Isabelle with a cute nickname. She wrote, "It’s iszeeeeeeeeeeee happy birthday." Katrina also added a red balloon emoji to her caption.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married on December 9 at Sawai Madhopur’s Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding was attended only by close friends and family members of the couple. A few days after the wedding, Isabelle had shared some inside photos from the haldi ceremony of Vicky and Katrina and written, “Full fun and joy. My cheeks still hurt from smiling so much.” She also posted more snippets from the strictly-guarded wedding.

Following the wedding, Isabelle had welcomed Vicky Kaushal into the family with a sweet message that said: “Yesterday, I gained a brother. Welcome to our crazy family! We couldn’t be luckier to have you! Wishing you guys all the love and happiness in the world forever and ever and ever.”

Isabelle Kaif marked her Bollywood debut last year with the dance drama Time To Dance, where she starred alongside actor Sooraj Pancholi. In a recent chat with Hindustan Times, Isabelle had shared the advice she had received from her sister Katrina on how to survive in the industry. “Just focus on my work, keep my head down. It also came from different people, anyone who has been in the film industry. They give similar advice. My sister was definitely one of those people who gave me that,” she had said.

