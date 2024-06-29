 Katrina Kaif reacts after making ‘cameo’ in husband Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Katrina Kaif reacts after making ‘cameo’ in husband Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz

ByAnanya Das
Jun 29, 2024 10:17 AM IST

Bad Newz stars Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Triptii Dimri and Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film will hit theatres on July 19.

Actor Katrina Kaif has reacted after watching the trailer for Bad Newz which features husband-actor Vicky Kaushal. Taking to Instagram on Friday, filmmaker Karan Johar posted the trailer. Katrina also has a ‘cameo’ in the film. (Also Read | Bad Newz trailer: Triptii Dimri, Vicky Kaushal bring a crazy comedy about woman pregnant with 2 men’s babies at once)

Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in a still from Bad Newz.
Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk in a still from Bad Newz.

Bad Newz trailer

Bad Newz is a quirky film also starring Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. Vicky Kaushal and Ammy are two men on paths to fatherhood. Triptii Dimri is caught in the middle of this unexpected double paternity. The trailer hints at a whirlwind of confusion, hilarious misunderstandings, and the undeniable chemistry between the lead trio.

Katrina is part of Bad Newz

The audience will see Vicky Kaushal struggling to come to terms with his new reality. Whereas Ammy brings his signature brand of humour to the table. In a segment of a trailer, Vicky puts a poster of Katrina on a wall. Ammy wants to put it down. Reacting to it, Vicky says, "Yaha nahi. Yaha toh mere laash se guzarna hoga (Not here. Over my dead body)."

Katrina reacts to Bad Newz trailer

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared the trailer. She wrote, "Can't waitttt for this... Congratulations @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar (white heart emojis)." The trailer also features a remix version of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, from the 1998 hit comedy-action film Duplicate starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre.

Katrina shared the trailer on Instagram.
Katrina shared the trailer on Instagram.

About Bad Newz

The Dharma Productions' latest comedy also stars Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, that starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Bad Newz is slated to hit theatres on July 19.

About Vicky and Katrina's films

Vicky was last seen in Sam Bahadur. The actor will also be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in Chhava. Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film. Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif reacts after making ‘cameo’ in husband Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On