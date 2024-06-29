Katrina Kaif reacts after making ‘cameo’ in husband Vicky Kaushal’s Bad Newz

Bad Newz trailer

Bad Newz is a quirky film also starring Ammy Virk and Triptii Dimri. Vicky Kaushal and Ammy are two men on paths to fatherhood. Triptii Dimri is caught in the middle of this unexpected double paternity. The trailer hints at a whirlwind of confusion, hilarious misunderstandings, and the undeniable chemistry between the lead trio.

Katrina is part of Bad Newz

The audience will see Vicky Kaushal struggling to come to terms with his new reality. Whereas Ammy brings his signature brand of humour to the table. In a segment of a trailer, Vicky puts a poster of Katrina on a wall. Ammy wants to put it down. Reacting to it, Vicky says, "Yaha nahi. Yaha toh mere laash se guzarna hoga (Not here. Over my dead body)."

Katrina reacts to Bad Newz trailer

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Katrina shared the trailer. She wrote, "Can't waitttt for this... Congratulations @bindraamritpal @anandntiwari @karanjohar (white heart emojis)." The trailer also features a remix version of Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, from the 1998 hit comedy-action film Duplicate starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre.

Katrina shared the trailer on Instagram.

About Bad Newz

The Dharma Productions' latest comedy also stars Neha Dhupia. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, that starred Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Bad Newz is slated to hit theatres on July 19.

About Vicky and Katrina's films

Vicky was last seen in Sam Bahadur. The actor will also be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in Chhava. Vicky plays the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and Rashmika takes on the role of his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale, in the film. Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's film Merry Christmas opposite actor Vijay Sethupathi. She has Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra in the pipeline.