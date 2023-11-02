News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Katrina Kaif decks up in red saree, wears sindoor and mangalsutra for Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal. See pics

Katrina Kaif decks up in red saree, wears sindoor and mangalsutra for Karwa Chauth with Vicky Kaushal. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 02, 2023 10:09 AM IST

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sham Kaushal and family celebrated Karwa Chauth 2023. Check out photos shared by Katrina.

It was not their first Karwa Chauth, but Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal radiated newlywed vibes in their Karwa Chauth photos. The actor took to Instagram to post photos as she and her husband were joined by the Kaushal family on the occasion. Also read: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 gets 7am shows to keep up with high demand

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate Karwa Chauth with family.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth pics

Katrina looked beautiful as ever in a red saree. She paired it with golden jhumkas, mangalsutra and also sported sindoor. Clicked on the balcony of their house, the first photo showed Katrina and Vicky smiling and posing for the camera.

Vicky sported a rugged look with long beard and wore a white kurta. He held Katrina close as both posed for the perfect couple photos. There was also a family selfie, where Vicky's parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena Kaushal, joined the couple. Moon was also seen in the background.

Kareena praises Katrina, Vicky

Sharing the photos, Katrina simply wrote in the caption, “Happy #karvachauth.” Replying to her, Kareena commented, “Beautiful girl Happy Karvachauth you two.” Vicky's Sam Bahadur co-star Fatima Sana Shaikh commented, “Sundar log (beautiful people)." Katrina's sister, actor Isabelle Kaif, praised the couple, writing, “Perfect pic.”

Meanwhile, a fan wrote in the comments section wrote, “IDK (I don't know) why people don't appreciate this couple enough for being one of the most controversy-free and simple in the film industry. Love and happiness to both! You two seem so homely.”

“It is amazing to know that she has accepted Indian culture… and follows it as well.. .the other celebrities should learn from her,” added another. One more said, “These pictures makes me so happy.”

Katrina and Vicky

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in 2021 at an intimate ceremony. It was held in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended only by family and close friends. In December, Katrina and Vicky will be marking their second wedding anniversary.

While Katrina awaits the release of Tiger 3, Vicky will be next seen in Sam Bahadur.

