It won’t be wrong to say Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is currently at the top of her game – personally and professionally. She is tying the knot with beau actor Vicky Kaushal in Rajasthan and on the other hand, her last release Sooryavanshi turned out to become a massive hit at the box office. However, it wasn’t an easy road for Kaif to be the reigning Queen that she is today.

Katrina Kaif’s journey from Hawai to India before she becomes Mrs Kaushal

Katrina with her mom

Born in Hong Kong, Katrina had to shift to multiple countries as she was brought up by her mother. Contrary to the belief, she wasn’t raised in London; she lived there for only three years before moving to India at the age of 18.

Katrina started modelling professionally in London

Ostensibly, Katrina was just 14 when she participated in a beauty pageant in Hawai. Her first modelling assignment was for a jewelry brand. Katrina then started modelling professionally in London with freelance agencies and became a regular at the London Fashion Week. Kaif soon zipped all over the globe, walked the ramps and modeled for the likes of Calvin Klein, Armani and Tarun Tahiliani.

Katrina in Boom

Katrina was spotted by director Kaizad Gustad at a fashion show in London. She was then offered what turned out to be her Bollywood debut, Boom (2003). In 2003, she was noticed for walking the ramp for designer Rohit Bal at the India Fashion Week. Around that time, Gustad badgered photographer Atul Kasbekar to meet Kaif. Kasbekar picked Kaif and she went on to appear in the first ever Kingfisher Calendar along with top models like Ujjwala Raut, Yana Gupta. She endorsed brands like Coca-Cola, LG, Fevicol and Samsung. Her modeling career led to anticipation around her Bollywood debut.

Katrina in Sarkar

Katrina did a couple of films in between including Sarkar (2005) and the Telugu hit Malliswari (2004). However, it was David Dhawan’s Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005) that brought her on the radar.

Katrina in Namstey London with Akshay Kumar

2007 changed the course of Kaif’s career. Namastey London, Apne, Partner and Welcome propelled Kaif to be in the list of the leading ladies of Bollywood as she delivered four hits in just a year. Who knew that the film will turn out to be Katrina’s real life story with a British mem taking the plunge with a Punjabi munda!!

Katrina Kaif with director Rohit Shetty

With several blockbusters in her kitty, including the recent Sooryavanshi, Kaif is one of the most profitable actors in the country today. She has around 60M followers on Instagram and her brand is something that many aspire to ape.