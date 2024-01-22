Katrina Kaif speaks fluent Turkish in uncanny deepfake video. Watch

Can Katrina Kaif speak in the Turkish language? Her fans on Instagram are sharing a video of one of her old interviews, where the actor is seen speaking in fluent Turkish albeit with the help of artificial intelligence. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor sit with Akash Ambani, wife Shloka, Katrina Kaif at Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony) Katrina Kaif fans used AI to show her speaking in Turkish.

Katrina Kaif speaks Turkish in deepfake video

A video of Katrina Kaif speaking in Turkish has been circulating on social media for a few days. The deepfake video has Katrina speaking and Hrithik Roshan is also seen nodding in agreement next to her during the same interview.

It is actually an old interview from the time Katrina was promoting the 2014 film Bang Bang with her co-star Hrithik Roshan. The video was posted on Instagram by a fan page of the actor, who wrote in the caption, "This would have happened if you spoke Turkish... NOTE : This video was prepared with artificial intelligence!"

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "OMG… sounds just like her real voice!" Another said, "When I read the explanation, I understood that it is artificial intelligence. It is wonderful!"

“I thought Katrina was speaking Turkish for the first time… her voice is not too different here, resembles her real voice!” said another fan.

Katrina attends Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Katrina Kaif was one of the many stars who attended the Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya. For the occasion she chose a gold silk saree featuring brocade embroidery and broad patti borders. She was seen with actor-husband Vicky Kaushal. Some of the other celebrities who were in attendance were Kangana Ranaut, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit and Anupam Kher.

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, which was helmed by Sriram Raghavan, and released around the Pongal holiday on January 12. Katrina starred in the film opposite Vijay Sethupathi. The Tamil-Hindi bilingual film tells the story of how an uneventful Christmas Eve turns the world of two strangers upside down.

