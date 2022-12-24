Katrina Kaif unveils Merry Christmas poster, says there's a 'twist'. See pic

Katrina Kaif has an early Christmas gift for fans. The actor unveiled the first poster of her next film, Merry Christmas, with Vijay Sethupathi, on Friday. The thriller, directed by Sriram Raghavan, will release theatrically in 2023 in Hindi and Tamil. The film also features music by Pritam. It is the first time that Katrina will be working with actor Vijay and director Sriram in the suspense film. (Also read: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal go incognito as they travel in economy class; fans can’t believe their eyes. Watch)

Katrina wrote on Instagram, "We wanted to release the film this Christmas...but there is a TWIST :). See you in cinemas soon! #MerryChristmas (Christmas tree emoji)" The actor shared the first poster which shows a man and a woman holding up broken wine glasses, filled with blood. The festive mood is burst with the images of the red blood and the broken glass, indicating something will go wrong later. The poster indicates that the film will arrive in theatres soon next year.

The actor's fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their excitement to see her next. One fan wrote, "This is going to be your best film I just know it." Another shared, "Waiting for this twist mam (heart eyes emoji) so excited." "We will be SEATED," yet another fan said. South actor Gayathrie added, "Cannot wait for this banger of a combo! (heart eyes and fire emojis)."

Merry Christmas is Sriram's latest film since the award-winning feature Andhadhun (2018) starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu and Radhika Apte. The filmmaker is known for his neo-noir thrillers and this latest film looks to be another suspense film with a twist. Vijay was last seen in the Tamil film DSP with Anukreethy Vas. He will also be seen in Vetrimaaran's Viduthalai and Atlee's Jawan with Shah Rukh Khan. He will also make his web series debut with Prime Video Farzi with Shahid Kapoor.

Katrina was last seen in the horror comedy Phone Bhoot with co-stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The actor also has the third film in the Tiger action franchise with Salman Khan lined up for next year. Katrina and husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary on December 9. They were married at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan in a private ceremony with family and close friends.

