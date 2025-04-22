Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kesari Chapter 2 director says it was ‘important’ to use f-word in Akshay Kumar film: ‘The whole point was to…’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Apr 22, 2025 07:19 PM IST

Kesari Chapter 2 director Karan Singh Tyagi said that the f-word in the film was taken after thorough research. The film stars Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan.

Karan Singh Tyagi made his grand directorial debut with the Karan Johar-backed film Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. The film generated significant buzz following the release of its teaser, which featured Akshay Kumar using the f-word. Now, in an interview with Filmy Shilmy, Karan has responded to the stir, revealing that the team conducted thorough research and consulted historians before including the phrase in the film. (Also Read: Kesari Chapter 2 worldwide box office collection day 4: Akshay Kumar film beats Deva lifetime haul with 56 crore)

Karan Singh Tyagi reacts to using the f-word in Kesari Chapter 2.
Karan Singh Tyagi reacts to using the f-word in Kesari Chapter 2.

Karan Singh Tyagi opens up on using F-word in Kesari Chapter 2

Karan explained, “It was very important for us to include the ‘f**k you’ in the film because, for us, the whole point was to look the British in the eye and say ‘f**k you’ for what they had done. That was the courage we imbibed from Sankaran Nair’s story, and it’s the same courage we wanted to depict.”

When asked whether the phrase was historically accurate, the filmmaker said, “The term originated in the 16th century. We did our research, we spoke to historians, and conducted all necessary background checks.”

Earlier, during the trailer launch, Akshay Kumar also addressed his character, C Sankaran Nair, using the expletive in the teaser. He told the media, “Yes, I used that word. But what’s surprising is that you noticed this, yet the phrase ‘you are still a slave’ wasn’t seen as a major insult? I think there’s no greater insult than that. I would have been happier if you had pointed out the use of the word ‘slave’ rather than focusing on ‘f**k you.’”

About Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh is a historical courtroom drama produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. The film stars Akshay Kumar as Advocate C. Sankaran Nair, who challenged the British Empire to uncover the truth behind the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre.

R Madhavan portrays Advocate Neville McKinley, Ananya Panday plays Dilreet Gill, Regina Cassandra essays the role of Parvathy Nair (Sankaran’s wife), and Simon Paisley Day stars as General Reginald Dyer.

The film opened to a positive response from audiences, critics, and industry peers alike. In just four days, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Shahid Kapoor’s Deva, earning 56 crore worldwide, and continues its dream run at the box office.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kesari Chapter 2 director says it was ‘important’ to use f-word in Akshay Kumar film: ‘The whole point was to…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On