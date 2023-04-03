Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor deck up ethnic looks, pay tribute to their south Indian roots in new pics from Tirupati

Janhvi Kapoor and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya visited Tirupati on Monday. They were joined by Janhvi's sister and budding actor Khushi Kapoor. They all wore traditional outfits. Janhvi took to Instagram to share photos of herself with Khushi from their outing, and wrote in her caption, "Home (heart emoji)." Also read: Janhvi Kapoor wishes rumoured boyfriend ‘Shiku’ Shikhar Pahariya on his birthday, Khushi Kapoor also shares post Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seeked blessings at Tirupati on Monday.

Janhvi wore a bright south Indian half saree with a green lehenga paired with a pink blouse and dupatta. She also wore traditional gold jewellery. Khushi Kapoor wore a green and red half saree with a red dupatta. Both the sisters had tiny red tika on their foreheads. In the first photo she posted, Janhvi and Khushi smiled for the camera. They kept their heads together in the photo. The other two photos showed them laughing and posing together.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' Maheep Kapoor, who is also their aunt, dropped heart emojis on Janhvi and Khushi's latest photos. A fan commented, "Simple, stunning sisters." A comment also read, "So beautiful." A fan also commented, “Love how they honour their south Indian roots.”

Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of the late actor Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. They were in Tirupati on the occasion of Janhvi's rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's birthday. Their photos and videos from the temple premises were shared on paparazzi and fan pages.

Khushi will make her acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film The Archies. The film, which will be released this year, features a line-up of Bollywood star kids including veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan, daughter of actor Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer Gauri Khan. The Archies stars Suhana as Veronica, Khushi as Betty and Agastya as Archie.

Janhvi was last seen in Mili, which also featured Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. It was the Hindi remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen. Janhvi will be next seen in Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao as one of her upcoming projects.

