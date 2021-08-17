Khushi Kapoor shares 'mandatory bathroom selfies', Janhvi Kapoor asks: 'Can I bite your arm'

Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, shared a couple of selfies on Tuesday. Taking to Instagram, Khushi shared some 'mandatory bathroom selfies'. Her pictures received comments from her sister, actor Janhvi Kapoor as well as her cousin Shanaya Kapoor.

In the picture, Khushi Kapoor wore a white floral midi dress with puff sleeves and a broad square neckline, paired with white pointed stilettos. She opted for minimal accessories with a necklace, hooped earrings, and a bracelet. Khushi kept her hair loose.

Khushi wore the dress to the post-wedding party of Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani. In the pictures, Khushi posed for mirror selfies inside a bathroom. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Mandatory bathroom selfies", followed by eyes and peace sign emojis.

Reacting to the post, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Can I bite your arm yay" and Shanaya posted a series of comments. She wrote, "Where is it", "Mary Poppins hand bag" and also dropped a face with tears in and smile emoji. Designer Masaba Gupta said, "This bathroom and this dresss" while Aaliyah Kashyap posted crown and white heart emojis and Tanya Ghavri commented, "Love this dress".





Along with Khushi, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya, Arjun Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Farah Khan were among those who attended the reception. The wedding was on August 14 at Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai's Juhu and the reception took place two days later.

Khushi often posts pictures on Instagram from her photoshoots. Recently, she had accompanied Janhvi when she travelled to Delhi for Punjabi singer Shrey Singhal's pre-wedding party. Janhvi had shared a video, chronicling their activities in 22 hours.

Since Khushi returned from the United States in April, she has spent most of the summer with Janhvi. The 20-year-old is a student at the New York Film Academy. She wants to follow her late mother and sister into acting.

In a video that went viral last year, she had said, "Hi, I am Khushi Kapoor. My family is in the business but I have always just looked from afar. I would definitely love to work with my family at some point in the future. I would like to prove myself and prove my place before I jump into working with my family. There’s really no other way to go about it than to immerse yourself into it."