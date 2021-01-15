IND USA
Khushi Kapoor soaks in some sun, calls it her 'golden hour'
bollywood

Khushi Kapoor soaks in some sun, calls it her 'golden hour'

Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor may still be a student but on Instagram, she is quite a star. See her latest pictures here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
Khushi Kapoor is currently studying in New York.

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's younger sister Khushi is becoming quite an Instagram star, much like Suhana Khan. Her latest picture is proof of it.

Sharing a bunch of pictures of herself, chilling indoors but her face lit up by sun, she wrote: "Golden hour." The pictures showed her seated on a comfortable chair in a jeans and sweater but with sun on her face.

Many commented on her post, impressed. One user wrote: "What magazine cover are you posing for today?" Another user wrote: "Looking innocent." A third user wrote: "Beauty."

Since mid-December when Khushi made her Instagram page public, she has been constantly engaging with her fans. From showing off her tattoo to acing her fashion game pulling off a scarf top with aplomb, Khushi seems to be prepping for a Bollywood career.

Khushi and Janhvi are understandably rather close but their equation with their dad's other two children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor, has evolved over a period of time. They, however, came close under very trying circumstances after the untimely and shocking death of Sridevi.

Speaking about the presence to more sisters in his life, Arjun had told CineBlitz: “Where my sisters are concerned, and the bond that all of you have been able to witness for the last year, and the evolution of it, I think it is still a continuous process on a daily basis. There is a discovery of each other and we are at a very nascent stage in that. When you are 32 and you have two new people enter your life, you also have to give it time.”

